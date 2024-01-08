Does SilverSun Technologies Inc (SSNT) Stock have plenty of room for growth?

The latest trade, Performances and Moving Averages give us the following Picture

The share price of SilverSun Technologies Inc (NASDAQ:SSNT) raised 18.81% to close Friday’s market session at $21.98, higher as compared to yesterday’s close. The stock price fluctuated between $17.88 and $22.47 throughout the trading session with the volume trading being 769688 shares, which represented a significant variation when compared to the three months average volume of 914.35K shares. The firm’s stock price fluctuated 42.27% within the last five trades and 123.15% within the last 30 trades, which was a significant change from the beginning of this year. Despite the fact that the share price increased 581.50% in the last 6 months and 564.05% was added to its value over the previous 3 months. SSNT stock is trading at a margin of 88.41%, 211.54% and 427.45% apart from the 20-Day, 50-Day and 200-Day Simple Moving Average prices.

As of the close of trading, SSNT deals in the Technology domain. The stock is trading 12.20 percent below its 52-week high and 753.76 percent above its 52-week low. For example, looking both at the price and the high and low measurements of 52 weeks will give you a clearer picture of the direction the price is heading. The firm’s Weighted Alpha is 213.4. A positive weighted alpha indicates the firm has done well over the course of the year, whereas one below 0 indicates that the firm has done poorly.