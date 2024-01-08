Faced with a depressed economy, Companhia Brasileira De Distribuicao. ADR (CBD) Stock offers an opportunity

BofA Securities lowered the price target for the Companhia Brasileira De Distribuicao. ADR (NYSE:CBD) stock from “a Buy” to “an Underperform”. The rating was released on April 26, 2023, according to finviz.

The share price of Companhia Brasileira De Distribuicao. ADR (NYSE:CBD) dipped -8.99% to close Friday’s market session at $0.81, lower as compared to yesterday’s close. The stock price fluctuated between $0.7959 and $0.8426 throughout the trading session with the volume trading being 608510 shares, which represented a significant variation when compared to the three months average volume of 397.32K shares. The firm’s stock price fluctuated 5.11% within the last five trades and 3.98% within the last 30 trades, which was a significant change from the beginning of this year. Despite the fact that the share price decreased -42.40% in the last 6 months and 32.40% was added to its value over the previous 3 months. CBD stock is trading at a margin of 1.31%, 10.23% and -14.77% apart from the 20-Day, 50-Day and 200-Day Simple Moving Average prices.