FLJ Group Ltd ADR (NASDAQ:FLJ) stock is trading 10.58 percent above its 52-week low

The latest trade, Performances and Moving Averages give us the following Picture

The share price of FLJ Group Ltd ADR (NASDAQ:FLJ) dipped -15.44% to close Friday’s market session at $1.15, lower as compared to yesterday’s close. The stock price fluctuated between $1.10 and $1.38 throughout the trading session with the volume trading being 673641 shares, which represented a significant variation when compared to the three months average volume of 642.39K shares. The firm’s stock price fluctuated -16.67% within the last five trades and -75.84% within the last 30 trades, which was a significant change from the beginning of this year. Despite the fact that the share price decreased -90.26% in the last 6 months and -88.77% was subtracted to its value over the previous 3 months. FLJ stock is trading at a margin of -25.27%, -76.23% and -91.58% apart from the 20-Day, 50-Day and 200-Day Simple Moving Average prices.

As of the close of trading, FLJ deals in the Real Estate domain. The stock is trading -99.29 percent below its 52-week high and 10.58 percent above its 52-week low. For example, looking both at the price and the high and low measurements of 52 weeks will give you a clearer picture of the direction the price is heading. The firm’s Weighted Alpha is -94.9. A positive weighted alpha indicates the firm has done well over the course of the year, whereas one below 0 indicates that the firm has done poorly.