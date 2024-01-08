Getting Ready for the Bounce: ReShape Lifesciences Inc. (RSLS) Stock

The latest trade, Performances and Moving Averages give us the following Picture

The share price of ReShape Lifesciences Inc. (NASDAQ:RSLS) dipped -3.57% to close Friday’s market session at $0.23, lower as compared to yesterday’s close. The stock price fluctuated between $0.22 and $0.236 throughout the trading session with the volume trading being 584544 shares, which represented a significant variation when compared to the three months average volume of 8.02 million shares. The firm’s stock price fluctuated -11.27% within the last five trades and -6.67% within the last 30 trades, which was a significant change from the beginning of this year. Despite the fact that the share price decreased -84.25% in the last 6 months and -25.76% was subtracted to its value over the previous 3 months. RSLS stock is trading at a margin of -19.60%, -11.11% and -82.86% apart from the 20-Day, 50-Day and 200-Day Simple Moving Average prices.

As of the close of trading, RSLS deals in the Healthcare domain. The stock is trading -98.99 percent below its 52-week high and 22.20 percent above its 52-week low. For example, looking both at the price and the high and low measurements of 52 weeks will give you a clearer picture of the direction the price is heading. The firm’s Weighted Alpha is -93.22. A positive weighted alpha indicates the firm has done well over the course of the year, whereas one below 0 indicates that the firm has done poorly.