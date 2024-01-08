Growing at an Unbelievable Rate: Genius Group Ltd (GNS) Stock

The latest trade, Performances and Moving Averages give us the following Picture

The share price of Genius Group Ltd (AMEX:GNS) raised 8.40% to close Friday’s market session at $0.58, higher as compared to yesterday’s close. The stock price fluctuated between $0.53 and $0.61 throughout the trading session with the volume trading being 2966131 shares, which represented a significant variation when compared to the three months average volume of 2.26 million shares. The firm’s stock price fluctuated -15.94% within the last five trades and 5.26% within the last 30 trades, which was a significant change from the beginning of this year. Despite the fact that the share price decreased -14.20% in the last 6 months and -34.54% was subtracted to its value over the previous 3 months. GNS stock is trading at a margin of -12.00%, -11.43% and -37.43% apart from the 20-Day, 50-Day and 200-Day Simple Moving Average prices.

As of the close of trading, GNS deals in the Consumer Defensive domain. The stock is trading -92.74 percent below its 52-week high and 65.71 percent above its 52-week low. For example, looking both at the price and the high and low measurements of 52 weeks will give you a clearer picture of the direction the price is heading. The firm’s Weighted Alpha is -87.29. A positive weighted alpha indicates the firm has done well over the course of the year, whereas one below 0 indicates that the firm has done poorly.