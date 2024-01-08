Invest in Imperial Petroleum Inc (IMPP) Stock with the prospect of future returns

The latest trade, Performances and Moving Averages give us the following Picture

The share price of Imperial Petroleum Inc (NASDAQ:IMPP) dipped -1.04% to close Friday’s market session at $2.86, lower as compared to yesterday’s close. The stock price fluctuated between $2.83 and $3.019 throughout the trading session with the volume trading being 637245 shares, which represented a significant variation when compared to the three months average volume of 760.78K shares. The firm’s stock price fluctuated 6.32% within the last five trades and 63.43% within the last 30 trades, which was a significant change from the beginning of this year. Despite the fact that the share price decreased -0.35% in the last 6 months and 72.29% was added to its value over the previous 3 months. IMPP stock is trading at a margin of 20.70%, 48.66% and 17.99% apart from the 20-Day, 50-Day and 200-Day Simple Moving Average prices.

As of the close of trading, IMPP deals in the Energy domain. The stock is trading -49.94 percent below its 52-week high and 142.37 percent above its 52-week low. For example, looking both at the price and the high and low measurements of 52 weeks will give you a clearer picture of the direction the price is heading. The firm’s Weighted Alpha is 7.8. A positive weighted alpha indicates the firm has done well over the course of the year, whereas one below 0 indicates that the firm has done poorly.