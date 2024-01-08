JP Morgan raised the price target for the Grupo Supervielle S.A. ADR (NYSE:SUPV) stock to “”an Underweight””

JP Morgan raised the price target for the Grupo Supervielle S.A. ADR (NYSE:SUPV) stock from “a Neutral” to “an Underweight”. The rating was released on January 20, 2022, according to finviz.

The latest trade, Performances and Moving Averages give us the following Picture

The share price of Grupo Supervielle S.A. ADR (NYSE:SUPV) dipped -1.75% to close Friday’s market session at $3.37, lower as compared to yesterday’s close. The stock price fluctuated between $3.3505 and $3.48 throughout the trading session with the volume trading being 719106 shares, which represented a significant variation when compared to the three months average volume of 864.94K shares. The firm’s stock price fluctuated -18.60% within the last five trades and -2.88% within the last 30 trades, which was a significant change from the beginning of this year. Despite the fact that the share price increased 14.24% in the last 6 months and 65.20% was added to its value over the previous 3 months. SUPV stock is trading at a margin of -14.55%, 12.01% and 25.66% apart from the 20-Day, 50-Day and 200-Day Simple Moving Average prices.