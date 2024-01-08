NRX Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:NRXP) stock is trading -70.48 percent below its 52-week high

The latest trade, Performances and Moving Averages give us the following Picture

The share price of NRX Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:NRXP) dipped -9.10% to close Friday’s market session at $0.42, lower as compared to yesterday’s close. The stock price fluctuated between $0.41 and $0.46 throughout the trading session with the volume trading being 651141 shares, which represented a significant variation when compared to the three months average volume of 850.71K shares. The firm’s stock price fluctuated -10.28% within the last five trades and 22.44% within the last 30 trades, which was a significant change from the beginning of this year. Despite the fact that the share price decreased -9.22% in the last 6 months and 51.38% was added to its value over the previous 3 months. NRXP stock is trading at a margin of 3.25%, 17.45% and -4.18% apart from the 20-Day, 50-Day and 200-Day Simple Moving Average prices.

As of the close of trading, NRXP deals in the Healthcare domain. The stock is trading -70.48 percent below its 52-week high and 88.37 percent above its 52-week low. For example, looking both at the price and the high and low measurements of 52 weeks will give you a clearer picture of the direction the price is heading. The firm’s Weighted Alpha is -48.62. A positive weighted alpha indicates the firm has done well over the course of the year, whereas one below 0 indicates that the firm has done poorly.