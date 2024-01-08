Panbela Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:PBLA) Stock lower -26.78% in This Year: What’s Happened?

The latest trade, Performances and Moving Averages give us the following Picture

The share price of Panbela Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:PBLA) dipped -11.84% to close Friday’s market session at $0.67, lower as compared to yesterday’s close. The stock price fluctuated between $0.6382 and $0.7589 throughout the trading session with the volume trading being 569731 shares, which represented a significant variation when compared to the three months average volume of 5.39 million shares. The firm’s stock price fluctuated -31.63% within the last five trades and 31.19% within the last 30 trades, which was a significant change from the beginning of this year. Despite the fact that the share price decreased -68.84% in the last 6 months and -41.74% was subtracted to its value over the previous 3 months. PBLA stock is trading at a margin of -14.68%, -4.89% and -85.38% apart from the 20-Day, 50-Day and 200-Day Simple Moving Average prices.

As of the close of trading, PBLA deals in the Healthcare domain. The stock is trading -99.70 percent below its 52-week high and 48.89 percent above its 52-week low. For example, looking both at the price and the high and low measurements of 52 weeks will give you a clearer picture of the direction the price is heading. The firm’s Weighted Alpha is -97.76. A positive weighted alpha indicates the firm has done well over the course of the year, whereas one below 0 indicates that the firm has done poorly.