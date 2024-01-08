Passage Bio Inc (NASDAQ:PASG) Stock is trading Higher 10.07% From 200-Day SMA

JP Morgan raised the price target for the Passage Bio Inc (NASDAQ:PASG) stock from “an Overweight” to “a Neutral”. The rating was released on March 08, 2022, according to finviz.

The share price of Passage Bio Inc (NASDAQ:PASG) dipped -2.42% to close Friday’s market session at $0.93, lower as compared to yesterday’s close. The stock price fluctuated between $0.8802 and $0.9568 throughout the trading session with the volume trading being 613181 shares, which represented a significant variation when compared to the three months average volume of 599.85K shares. The firm’s stock price fluctuated -8.22% within the last five trades and 49.13% within the last 30 trades, which was a significant change from the beginning of this year. Despite the fact that the share price increased 0.76% in the last 6 months and 46.01% was added to its value over the previous 3 months. PASG stock is trading at a margin of 14.03%, 30.16% and 10.07% apart from the 20-Day, 50-Day and 200-Day Simple Moving Average prices.

3 Tiny Stocks Primed to Explode The world's greatest investor — Warren Buffett — has a simple formula for making big money in the markets. He buys up valuable assets when they are very cheap. For stock market investors that means buying up cheap small cap stocks like these with huge upside potential.



We've set up an alert service to help smart investors take full advantage of the small cap stocks primed for big returns.



Click here for full details and to join for free.

Sponsored The world's greatest investor — Warren Buffett — has a simple formula for making big money in the markets. He buys up valuable assets when they are very cheap. For stock market investors that means buying up cheap small cap stocks like these with huge upside potential.We've set up an alert service to help smart investors take full advantage of the small cap stocks primed for big returns.

As of the close of trading, PASG deals in the Healthcare domain. The stock is trading -51.72 percent below its 52-week high and 61.19 percent above its 52-week low. For example, looking both at the price and the high and low measurements of 52 weeks will give you a clearer picture of the direction the price is heading. The firm’s Weighted Alpha is -43.86. A positive weighted alpha indicates the firm has done well over the course of the year, whereas one below 0 indicates that the firm has done poorly.

What Does Passage Bio Inc’s Profitability and Valuation Ratios Tell Us About the Stock?

With regard to the profitability of the company, the operating margin is currently at 0.00 percent. The profit margin, also known as the revenue ratio or gross profit ratio, is an efficiency figure used to estimate the business’s profitability by comparing net income and sales. The higher the number, the more profits are generated for the company and vice versa.

The stock’s market cap achieved a total value of $50.82 million as of the last trading session. Market capitalization is the total value of all outstanding shares of a corporation and it is used to measure a company’s market value. The firm managed a Price-to-Book ratio of 0.40, which equates the market value of a stock with its book value.

Is Insider Trading a Real Thing?

Almost all investors and traders prefer to invest in shares controlled by the management of a corporation as a management company will be more likely to run the business itself and to never conduct things against the management’s desires and will always try to do what is best for their shareholders. Currently, 35.66 percent of Passage Bio Inc shares are owned by insiders, and 19.44 percent are held by financial institutions. Forman Mark S, the Chief Medical Officer at Passage Bio Inc (PASG) has sold 15,813 shares of firm on Jan 02 at a price of $0.91 against the total amount of $14390.0. In another inside trade, Cale Edgar B., GC & Corporate Secretary of Passage Bio Inc (NASDAQ:PASG) sold 15,813 shares of the firm on Jan 02 for a total worth of $14390.0 at a price of $0.91. An inside trade which took place on Jul 28, Chief Financial Officer of Passage Bio Inc King Simona sold 11,453 shares of firm against total price of $10079.0 at the cost of $0.88 per share.