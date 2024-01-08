SenesTech Inc (NASDAQ:SNES) stock Reported Profit Margin of -679.92 percent in Last Year: Is Defensible?

The latest trade, Performances and Moving Averages give us the following Picture

The share price of SenesTech Inc (NASDAQ:SNES) dipped -9.09% to close Friday’s market session at $1.20, lower as compared to yesterday’s close. The stock price fluctuated between $1.17 and $1.33 throughout the trading session with the volume trading being 888682 shares, which represented a significant variation when compared to the three months average volume of 2.12 million shares. The firm’s stock price fluctuated -30.64% within the last five trades and 46.09% within the last 30 trades, which was a significant change from the beginning of this year. Despite the fact that the share price decreased -91.15% in the last 6 months and -74.28% was subtracted to its value over the previous 3 months. SNES stock is trading at a margin of 35.84%, -39.12% and -87.23% apart from the 20-Day, 50-Day and 200-Day Simple Moving Average prices.

As of the close of trading, SNES deals in the Basic Materials domain. The stock is trading -98.52 percent below its 52-week high and 130.77 percent above its 52-week low. For example, looking both at the price and the high and low measurements of 52 weeks will give you a clearer picture of the direction the price is heading. The firm’s Weighted Alpha is -94.5. A positive weighted alpha indicates the firm has done well over the course of the year, whereas one below 0 indicates that the firm has done poorly.