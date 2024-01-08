Shengfeng Development Ltd. (NASDAQ:SFWL) Stock is trading at a margin of -70.40% From 20-Day SMA

The latest trade, Performances and Moving Averages give us the following Picture

The share price of Shengfeng Development Ltd. (NASDAQ:SFWL) dipped -24.48% to close Friday’s market session at $2.19, lower as compared to yesterday’s close. The stock price fluctuated between $2.14 and $2.99 throughout the trading session with the volume trading being 2312381 shares, which represented a significant variation when compared to the three months average volume of 790.60K shares. The firm’s stock price fluctuated -20.65% within the last five trades and -83.17% within the last 30 trades, which was a significant change from the beginning of this year. Despite the fact that the share price decreased -78.34% in the last 6 months and -79.16% was subtracted to its value over the previous 3 months. SFWL stock is trading at a margin of -70.40%, -78.68% and -73.99% apart from the 20-Day, 50-Day and 200-Day Simple Moving Average prices.

As of the close of trading, SFWL deals in the Industrials domain. The stock is trading -87.56 percent below its 52-week high and -2.23 percent above its 52-week low. For example, looking both at the price and the high and low measurements of 52 weeks will give you a clearer picture of the direction the price is heading. The firm’s Weighted Alpha is -44.4. A positive weighted alpha indicates the firm has done well over the course of the year, whereas one below 0 indicates that the firm has done poorly.