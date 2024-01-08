Singlepoint Inc (AMEX:SING) stock Market Value Reached at $1.88 million: What Happened?

The latest trade, Performances and Moving Averages give us the following Picture

The share price of Singlepoint Inc (AMEX:SING) dipped -7.78% to close Friday’s market session at $1.66, lower as compared to yesterday’s close. The stock price fluctuated between $1.61 and $1.94 throughout the trading session with the volume trading being 1176642 shares, which represented a significant variation when compared to the three months average volume of 208.48K shares. The firm’s stock price fluctuated -14.43% within the last five trades and -80.36% within the last 30 trades, which was a significant change from the beginning of this year. Despite the fact that the share price decreased -99.31% in the last 6 months and -93.83% was subtracted to its value over the previous 3 months. SING stock is trading at a margin of -60.09%, -83.98% and -98.83% apart from the 20-Day, 50-Day and 200-Day Simple Moving Average prices.

As of the close of trading, SING deals in the Technology domain. The stock is trading -99.81 percent below its 52-week high and 3.11 percent above its 52-week low. For example, looking both at the price and the high and low measurements of 52 weeks will give you a clearer picture of the direction the price is heading. The firm’s Weighted Alpha is null. A positive weighted alpha indicates the firm has done well over the course of the year, whereas one below 0 indicates that the firm has done poorly.