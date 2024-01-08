Smart for Life Inc (NASDAQ:SMFL) stock Posted Gross Margin of -8.89 percent in Last Year: Is Justifiable?

The latest trade, Performances and Moving Averages give us the following Picture

The share price of Smart for Life Inc (NASDAQ:SMFL) dipped -3.21% to close Friday’s market session at $1.81, lower as compared to yesterday’s close. The stock price fluctuated between $1.54 and $1.90 throughout the trading session with the volume trading being 1264156 shares, which represented a significant variation when compared to the three months average volume of 2.79 million shares. The firm’s stock price fluctuated 21.48% within the last five trades and 53.39% within the last 30 trades, which was a significant change from the beginning of this year. Despite the fact that the share price decreased -71.87% in the last 6 months and -22.65% was subtracted to its value over the previous 3 months. SMFL stock is trading at a margin of 50.59%, 16.74% and -86.34% apart from the 20-Day, 50-Day and 200-Day Simple Moving Average prices.

As of the close of trading, SMFL deals in the Consumer Defensive domain. The stock is trading -98.56 percent below its 52-week high and 456.92 percent above its 52-week low. For example, looking both at the price and the high and low measurements of 52 weeks will give you a clearer picture of the direction the price is heading. The firm’s Weighted Alpha is -98.4. A positive weighted alpha indicates the firm has done well over the course of the year, whereas one below 0 indicates that the firm has done poorly.