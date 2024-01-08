The latest Biora Therapeutics Inc (BIOR) Stock Technical Bulletin

The latest trade, Performances and Moving Averages give us the following Picture

The share price of Biora Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:BIOR) dipped 0.00% to close Friday’s market session at $1.35, lower as compared to yesterday’s close. The stock price fluctuated between $1.34 and $1.39 throughout the trading session with the volume trading being 560585 shares, which represented a significant variation when compared to the three months average volume of 580.49K shares. The firm’s stock price fluctuated -3.57% within the last five trades and 15.38% within the last 30 trades, which was a significant change from the beginning of this year. Despite the fact that the share price decreased -65.30% in the last 6 months and -35.10% was subtracted to its value over the previous 3 months. BIOR stock is trading at a margin of 3.91%, -7.18% and -51.02% apart from the 20-Day, 50-Day and 200-Day Simple Moving Average prices.

As of the close of trading, BIOR deals in the Healthcare domain. The stock is trading -82.42 percent below its 52-week high and 28.57 percent above its 52-week low. For example, looking both at the price and the high and low measurements of 52 weeks will give you a clearer picture of the direction the price is heading. The firm’s Weighted Alpha is -73.4. A positive weighted alpha indicates the firm has done well over the course of the year, whereas one below 0 indicates that the firm has done poorly.