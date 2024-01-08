TransCode Therapeutics Inc (RNAZ) Stock is Just Right Size-Neither Too Big Nor Too Small

The latest trade, Performances and Moving Averages give us the following Picture

The share price of TransCode Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:RNAZ) raised 1.37% to close Friday’s market session at $0.15, higher as compared to yesterday’s close. The stock price fluctuated between $0.1443 and $0.161 throughout the trading session with the volume trading being 866438 shares, which represented a significant variation when compared to the three months average volume of 4.81 million shares. The firm’s stock price fluctuated -13.50% within the last five trades and -37.55% within the last 30 trades, which was a significant change from the beginning of this year. Despite the fact that the share price decreased -93.51% in the last 6 months and -67.47% was subtracted to its value over the previous 3 months. RNAZ stock is trading at a margin of -15.23%, -41.64% and -94.23% apart from the 20-Day, 50-Day and 200-Day Simple Moving Average prices.

As of the close of trading, RNAZ deals in the Healthcare domain. The stock is trading -99.31 percent below its 52-week high and 5.41 percent above its 52-week low. For example, looking both at the price and the high and low measurements of 52 weeks will give you a clearer picture of the direction the price is heading. The firm’s Weighted Alpha is -98.2. A positive weighted alpha indicates the firm has done well over the course of the year, whereas one below 0 indicates that the firm has done poorly.