Using Safety Shot Inc (SHOT) Stock as an income source, let’s make some money!

The share price of Safety Shot Inc (NASDAQ:SHOT) dipped -0.30% to close Friday’s market session at $3.33, lower as compared to yesterday’s close. The stock price fluctuated between $3.25 and $3.45 throughout the trading session with the volume trading being 976922 shares, which represented a significant variation when compared to the three months average volume of 5.95 million shares. The firm’s stock price fluctuated -9.51% within the last five trades and -30.04% within the last 30 trades, which was a significant change from the beginning of this year. Despite the fact that the share price increased 986.72% in the last 6 months and 208.33% was added to its value over the previous 3 months. SHOT stock is trading at a margin of -13.80%, 4.93% and 154.12% apart from the 20-Day, 50-Day and 200-Day Simple Moving Average prices.

As of the close of trading, SHOT deals in the Consumer Defensive domain. The stock is trading -55.60 percent below its 52-week high and 1204.07 percent above its 52-week low. For example, looking both at the price and the high and low measurements of 52 weeks will give you a clearer picture of the direction the price is heading. The firm’s Weighted Alpha is 148.3. A positive weighted alpha indicates the firm has done well over the course of the year, whereas one below 0 indicates that the firm has done poorly.