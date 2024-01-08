What are the chances of the CN Energy Group Inc (CNEY) Stock tortoise growing into a hare?

The latest trade, Performances and Moving Averages give us the following Picture

The share price of CN Energy Group Inc (NASDAQ:CNEY) dipped -5.94% to close Friday’s market session at $0.06, lower as compared to yesterday’s close. The stock price fluctuated between $0.0558 and $0.062 throughout the trading session with the volume trading being 3472538 shares, which represented a significant variation when compared to the three months average volume of 2.94 million shares. The firm’s stock price fluctuated -5.16% within the last five trades and -41.24% within the last 30 trades, which was a significant change from the beginning of this year. Despite the fact that the share price decreased -70.16% in the last 6 months and -52.89% was subtracted to its value over the previous 3 months. CNEY stock is trading at a margin of -26.91%, -35.98% and -63.90% apart from the 20-Day, 50-Day and 200-Day Simple Moving Average prices.

As of the close of trading, CNEY deals in the Basic Materials domain. The stock is trading -97.37 percent below its 52-week high and 20.00 percent above its 52-week low. For example, looking both at the price and the high and low measurements of 52 weeks will give you a clearer picture of the direction the price is heading. The firm’s Weighted Alpha is -87.27. A positive weighted alpha indicates the firm has done well over the course of the year, whereas one below 0 indicates that the firm has done poorly.