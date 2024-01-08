What is happening with Castor Maritime Inc (CTRM) Stock?

The latest trade, Performances and Moving Averages give us the following Picture

The share price of Castor Maritime Inc (NASDAQ:CTRM) raised 0.89% to close Friday’s market session at $0.60, higher as compared to yesterday’s close. The stock price fluctuated between $0.5806 and $0.63 throughout the trading session with the volume trading being 1031027 shares, which represented a significant variation when compared to the three months average volume of 747.84K shares. The firm’s stock price fluctuated 45.98% within the last five trades and 45.28% within the last 30 trades, which was a significant change from the beginning of this year. Despite the fact that the share price increased 39.43% in the last 6 months and 46.33% was added to its value over the previous 3 months. CTRM stock is trading at a margin of 38.02%, 58.52% and 23.63% apart from the 20-Day, 50-Day and 200-Day Simple Moving Average prices.

As of the close of trading, CTRM deals in the Industrials domain. The stock is trading -51.38 percent below its 52-week high and 111.18 percent above its 52-week low. For example, looking both at the price and the high and low measurements of 52 weeks will give you a clearer picture of the direction the price is heading. The firm’s Weighted Alpha is -26.9. A positive weighted alpha indicates the firm has done well over the course of the year, whereas one below 0 indicates that the firm has done poorly.