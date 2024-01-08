Why E-Home Household Service Holdings Ltd (NASDAQ:EJH) Stock went down -98.51% in Last Year?

The latest trade, Performances and Moving Averages give us the following Picture

The share price of E-Home Household Service Holdings Ltd (NASDAQ:EJH) dipped -6.26% to close Friday’s market session at $0.73, lower as compared to yesterday’s close. The stock price fluctuated between $0.6903 and $0.84 throughout the trading session with the volume trading being 4551429 shares, which represented a significant variation when compared to the three months average volume of 3.30 million shares. The firm’s stock price fluctuated -81.31% within the last five trades and -81.91% within the last 30 trades, which was a significant change from the beginning of this year. Despite the fact that the share price decreased -48.30% in the last 6 months and -43.49% was subtracted to its value over the previous 3 months. EJH stock is trading at a margin of -81.23%, -79.39% and -74.33% apart from the 20-Day, 50-Day and 200-Day Simple Moving Average prices.

As of the close of trading, EJH deals in the Consumer Cyclical domain. The stock is trading -98.79 percent below its 52-week high and -6.26 percent above its 52-week low. For example, looking both at the price and the high and low measurements of 52 weeks will give you a clearer picture of the direction the price is heading. The firm’s Weighted Alpha is -80.78. A positive weighted alpha indicates the firm has done well over the course of the year, whereas one below 0 indicates that the firm has done poorly.