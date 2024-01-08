Why Lightwave Logic Inc (NASDAQ:LWLG) Stock soared -0.45 percent on Friday?

The latest trade, Performances and Moving Averages give us the following Picture

The share price of Lightwave Logic Inc (NASDAQ:LWLG) dipped -0.45% to close Friday’s market session at $4.40, lower as compared to yesterday’s close. The stock price fluctuated between $4.278 and $4.55 throughout the trading session with the volume trading being 872545 shares, which represented a significant variation when compared to the three months average volume of 646.16K shares. The firm’s stock price fluctuated -17.60% within the last five trades and -0.90% within the last 30 trades, which was a significant change from the beginning of this year. Despite the fact that the share price decreased -34.03% in the last 6 months and -2.87% was subtracted to its value over the previous 3 months. LWLG stock is trading at a margin of -13.00%, -6.91% and -21.13% apart from the 20-Day, 50-Day and 200-Day Simple Moving Average prices.

As of the close of trading, LWLG deals in the Basic Materials domain. The stock is trading -52.07 percent below its 52-week high and 16.09 percent above its 52-week low. For example, looking both at the price and the high and low measurements of 52 weeks will give you a clearer picture of the direction the price is heading. The firm’s Weighted Alpha is -31.1. A positive weighted alpha indicates the firm has done well over the course of the year, whereas one below 0 indicates that the firm has done poorly.