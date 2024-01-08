Why Sidus Space Inc (NASDAQ:SIDU) Stock declined -4.82% in Last Three Months?

The latest trade, Performances and Moving Averages give us the following Picture

The share price of Sidus Space Inc (NASDAQ:SIDU) raised 6.89% to close Friday’s market session at $13.04, higher as compared to yesterday’s close. The stock price fluctuated between $11.60 and $14.1108 throughout the trading session with the volume trading being 1130959 shares, which represented a significant variation when compared to the three months average volume of 700.59K shares. The firm’s stock price fluctuated 13.39% within the last five trades and 139.71% within the last 30 trades, which was a significant change from the beginning of this year. Despite the fact that the share price decreased -31.19% in the last 6 months and -4.82% was subtracted to its value over the previous 3 months. SIDU stock is trading at a margin of 118.04%, 86.29% and -30.89% apart from the 20-Day, 50-Day and 200-Day Simple Moving Average prices.

As of the close of trading, SIDU deals in the Industrials domain. The stock is trading -91.19 percent below its 52-week high and 298.76 percent above its 52-week low. For example, looking both at the price and the high and low measurements of 52 weeks will give you a clearer picture of the direction the price is heading. The firm’s Weighted Alpha is -89.1. A positive weighted alpha indicates the firm has done well over the course of the year, whereas one below 0 indicates that the firm has done poorly.