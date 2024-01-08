Why Tempest Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:TPST) Stock dipped 3.69 percent on Friday?

The latest trade, Performances and Moving Averages give us the following Picture

The share price of Tempest Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:TPST) raised 3.69% to close Friday’s market session at $4.21, higher as compared to yesterday’s close. The stock price fluctuated between $4.01 and $4.39 throughout the trading session with the volume trading being 689382 shares, which represented a significant variation when compared to the three months average volume of 11.24 million shares. The firm’s stock price fluctuated -7.68% within the last five trades and 29.94% within the last 30 trades, which was a significant change from the beginning of this year. Despite the fact that the share price increased 256.78% in the last 6 months and 1488.68% was added to its value over the previous 3 months. TPST stock is trading at a margin of 6.42%, 12.07% and 98.05% apart from the 20-Day, 50-Day and 200-Day Simple Moving Average prices.

As of the close of trading, TPST deals in the Healthcare domain. The stock is trading -56.91 percent below its 52-week high and 2376.47 percent above its 52-week low. For example, looking both at the price and the high and low measurements of 52 weeks will give you a clearer picture of the direction the price is heading. The firm’s Weighted Alpha is -81.7. A positive weighted alpha indicates the firm has done well over the course of the year, whereas one below 0 indicates that the firm has done poorly.