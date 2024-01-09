A leader in the success game: Arena Group Holdings Inc (AREN) Stock

The latest trade, Performances and Moving Averages give us the following Picture

The share price of Arena Group Holdings Inc (AMEX:AREN) dipped -17.21% to close Monday’s market session at $1.78, lower as compared to yesterday’s close. The stock price fluctuated between $1.66 and $1.87 throughout the trading session with the volume trading being 513749 shares, which represented a significant variation when compared to the three months average volume of 101.29K shares. The firm’s stock price fluctuated -25.21% within the last five trades and -39.46% within the last 30 trades, which was a significant change from the beginning of this year. Despite the fact that the share price decreased -58.99% in the last 6 months and -61.30% was subtracted to its value over the previous 3 months. AREN stock is trading at a margin of -26.25%, -39.00% and -52.92% apart from the 20-Day, 50-Day and 200-Day Simple Moving Average prices.

As of the close of trading, AREN deals in the Communication Services domain. The stock is trading -84.08 percent below its 52-week high and 1.42 percent above its 52-week low. For example, looking both at the price and the high and low measurements of 52 weeks will give you a clearer picture of the direction the price is heading. The firm’s Weighted Alpha is -81.8. A positive weighted alpha indicates the firm has done well over the course of the year, whereas one below 0 indicates that the firm has done poorly.