Ainos Inc (NASDAQ:AIMD) Stock Price Advanced 5.11% to $2.88

The share price of Ainos Inc (NASDAQ:AIMD) raised 5.11% to close Monday’s market session at $2.88, higher as compared to yesterday’s close. The stock price fluctuated between $2.38 and $2.97 throughout the trading session with the volume trading being 715961 shares, which represented a significant variation when compared to the three months average volume of 502.63K shares. The firm’s stock price fluctuated 40.49% within the last five trades and -2.37% within the last 30 trades, which was a significant change from the beginning of this year. Despite the fact that the share price decreased -17.71% in the last 6 months and -4.00% was subtracted to its value over the previous 3 months. AIMD stock is trading at a margin of 17.26%, 2.15% and -17.56% apart from the 20-Day, 50-Day and 200-Day Simple Moving Average prices.

As of the close of trading, AIMD deals in the Healthcare domain. The stock is trading -68.52 percent below its 52-week high and 80.00 percent above its 52-week low. For example, looking both at the price and the high and low measurements of 52 weeks will give you a clearer picture of the direction the price is heading. The firm’s Weighted Alpha is -42.4. A positive weighted alpha indicates the firm has done well over the course of the year, whereas one below 0 indicates that the firm has done poorly.