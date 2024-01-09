Banzai International Inc (NASDAQ:BNZI) stock is trading -87.21 percent below its 52-week high

The latest trade, Performances and Moving Averages give us the following Picture

The share price of Banzai International Inc (NASDAQ:BNZI) dipped -17.51% to close Monday’s market session at $2.12, lower as compared to yesterday’s close. The stock price fluctuated between $1.93 and $2.29 throughout the trading session with the volume trading being 1026175 shares, which represented a significant variation when compared to the three months average volume of 1.54 million shares. The firm’s stock price fluctuated 12.77% within the last five trades and -80.35% within the last 30 trades, which was a significant change from the beginning of this year. Despite the fact that the share price decreased -79.83% in the last 6 months and -79.91% was subtracted to its value over the previous 3 months. BNZI stock is trading at a margin of -61.02%, -75.22% and -78.62% apart from the 20-Day, 50-Day and 200-Day Simple Moving Average prices.

As of the close of trading, BNZI deals in the Financial domain. The stock is trading -87.21 percent below its 52-week high and 45.21 percent above its 52-week low. For example, looking both at the price and the high and low measurements of 52 weeks will give you a clearer picture of the direction the price is heading. The firm’s Weighted Alpha is -56.4. A positive weighted alpha indicates the firm has done well over the course of the year, whereas one below 0 indicates that the firm has done poorly.