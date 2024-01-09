Dermata Therapeutics Inc (DRMA) Stock at a key inflection point

The latest trade, Performances and Moving Averages give us the following Picture

The share price of Dermata Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:DRMA) dipped -14.74% to close Monday’s market session at $0.58, lower as compared to yesterday’s close. The stock price fluctuated between $0.55 and $0.68 throughout the trading session with the volume trading being 2284289 shares, which represented a significant variation when compared to the three months average volume of 833.62K shares. The firm’s stock price fluctuated -4.95% within the last five trades and -21.66% within the last 30 trades, which was a significant change from the beginning of this year. Despite the fact that the share price decreased -62.35% in the last 6 months and -39.06% was subtracted to its value over the previous 3 months. DRMA stock is trading at a margin of -10.99%, -14.53% and -54.05% apart from the 20-Day, 50-Day and 200-Day Simple Moving Average prices.

As of the close of trading, DRMA deals in the Healthcare domain. The stock is trading -89.69 percent below its 52-week high and 8.19 percent above its 52-week low. For example, looking both at the price and the high and low measurements of 52 weeks will give you a clearer picture of the direction the price is heading. The firm’s Weighted Alpha is -85.44. A positive weighted alpha indicates the firm has done well over the course of the year, whereas one below 0 indicates that the firm has done poorly.