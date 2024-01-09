Does Terns Pharmaceuticals Inc (TERN) Stock have a positive outlook following recent trade?

Mizuho raised the price target for the Terns Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:TERN) stock to “a Buy”. The rating was released on June 22, 2023, according to finviz.

The latest trade, Performances and Moving Averages give us the following Picture

The share price of Terns Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:TERN) dipped -1.33% to close Monday’s market session at $6.69, lower as compared to yesterday’s close. The stock price fluctuated between $6.50 and $6.9035 throughout the trading session with the volume trading being 971815 shares, which represented a significant variation when compared to the three months average volume of 495.21K shares. The firm’s stock price fluctuated 3.08% within the last five trades and -1.04% within the last 30 trades, which was a significant change from the beginning of this year. Despite the fact that the share price decreased -19.98% in the last 6 months and 24.81% was added to its value over the previous 3 months. TERN stock is trading at a margin of 2.17%, 24.70% and -14.47% apart from the 20-Day, 50-Day and 200-Day Simple Moving Average prices.