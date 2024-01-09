Faced with a depressed economy, Unicycive Therapeutics Inc (UNCY) Stock offers an opportunity

The latest trade, Performances and Moving Averages give us the following Picture

The share price of Unicycive Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:UNCY) raised 10.70% to close Monday’s market session at $0.93, higher as compared to yesterday’s close. The stock price fluctuated between $0.8494 and $0.98 throughout the trading session with the volume trading being 951953 shares, which represented a significant variation when compared to the three months average volume of 116.75K shares. The firm’s stock price fluctuated 7.17% within the last five trades and 75.78% within the last 30 trades, which was a significant change from the beginning of this year. Despite the fact that the share price decreased -26.78% in the last 6 months and 12.05% was added to its value over the previous 3 months. UNCY stock is trading at a margin of 37.34%, 53.04% and -13.79% apart from the 20-Day, 50-Day and 200-Day Simple Moving Average prices.

As of the close of trading, UNCY deals in the Healthcare domain. The stock is trading -67.60 percent below its 52-week high and 123.53 percent above its 52-week low. For example, looking both at the price and the high and low measurements of 52 weeks will give you a clearer picture of the direction the price is heading. The firm’s Weighted Alpha is -60.45. A positive weighted alpha indicates the firm has done well over the course of the year, whereas one below 0 indicates that the firm has done poorly.