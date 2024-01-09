Facts about Swvl Holdings Corp (SWVL) Stock that you might not know

Robert W. Baird raised the price target for the Swvl Holdings Corp (NASDAQ:SWVL) stock to “an Outperform”. The rating was released on September 09, 2022, according to finviz.

The latest trade, Performances and Moving Averages give us the following Picture

The share price of Swvl Holdings Corp (NASDAQ:SWVL) raised 24.92% to close Monday’s market session at $3.76, higher as compared to yesterday’s close. The stock price fluctuated between $3.065 and $4.13 throughout the trading session with the volume trading being 827446 shares, which represented a significant variation when compared to the three months average volume of 75.11K shares. The firm’s stock price fluctuated 124.67% within the last five trades and 304.30% within the last 30 trades, which was a significant change from the beginning of this year. Despite the fact that the share price increased 210.74% in the last 6 months and 248.15% was added to its value over the previous 3 months. SWVL stock is trading at a margin of 197.08%, 249.72% and 242.10% apart from the 20-Day, 50-Day and 200-Day Simple Moving Average prices.