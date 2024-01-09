Galiano Gold Inc (GAU) Stock Experiences Incredible Growth

BMO Capital Markets raised the price target for the Galiano Gold Inc (AMEX:GAU) stock from “an Underperform” to “a Market perform”. The rating was released on August 16, 2022, according to finviz.

The share price of Galiano Gold Inc (AMEX:GAU) raised 7.44% to close Monday’s market session at $1.05, higher as compared to yesterday’s close. The stock price fluctuated between $0.97 and $1.09 throughout the trading session with the volume trading being 998336 shares, which represented a significant variation when compared to the three months average volume of 333.68K shares. The firm’s stock price fluctuated 11.71% within the last five trades and 63.12% within the last 30 trades, which was a significant change from the beginning of this year. Despite the fact that the share price increased 82.58% in the last 6 months and 91.65% was added to its value over the previous 3 months. GAU stock is trading at a margin of 34.66%, 58.72% and 67.68% apart from the 20-Day, 50-Day and 200-Day Simple Moving Average prices.