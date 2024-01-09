Golden Heaven Group Holdings Ltd (NASDAQ:GDHG) Stock is trading at a margin of -48.77% From 20-Day SMA

The latest trade, Performances and Moving Averages give us the following Picture

The share price of Golden Heaven Group Holdings Ltd (NASDAQ:GDHG) dipped -8.43% to close Monday’s market session at $0.57, lower as compared to yesterday’s close. The stock price fluctuated between $0.56 and $0.62 throughout the trading session with the volume trading being 647478 shares, which represented a significant variation when compared to the three months average volume of 959.29K shares. The firm’s stock price fluctuated -21.64% within the last five trades and -97.29% within the last 30 trades, which was a significant change from the beginning of this year. Despite the fact that the share price decreased -86.96% in the last 6 months and -91.72% was subtracted to its value over the previous 3 months. GDHG stock is trading at a margin of -48.77%, -95.24% and -91.62% apart from the 20-Day, 50-Day and 200-Day Simple Moving Average prices.

As of the close of trading, GDHG deals in the Consumer Cyclical domain. The stock is trading -97.71 percent below its 52-week high and -6.77 percent above its 52-week low. For example, looking both at the price and the high and low measurements of 52 weeks will give you a clearer picture of the direction the price is heading. The firm’s Weighted Alpha is -39.39. A positive weighted alpha indicates the firm has done well over the course of the year, whereas one below 0 indicates that the firm has done poorly.