How Shuttle Pharmaceuticals Holdings Inc (SHPH) Stock converts water flow into cash flow

The share price of Shuttle Pharmaceuticals Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:SHPH) dipped -12.40% to close Monday’s market session at $0.50, lower as compared to yesterday’s close. The stock price fluctuated between $0.482 and $0.602 throughout the trading session with the volume trading being 1139227 shares, which represented a significant variation when compared to the three months average volume of 93.33K shares. The firm’s stock price fluctuated 10.99% within the last five trades and -1.94% within the last 30 trades, which was a significant change from the beginning of this year. Despite the fact that the share price decreased -54.50% in the last 6 months and -8.32% was subtracted to its value over the previous 3 months. SHPH stock is trading at a margin of 3.07%, 2.29% and -41.58% apart from the 20-Day, 50-Day and 200-Day Simple Moving Average prices.

As of the close of trading, SHPH deals in the Healthcare domain. The stock is trading -82.40 percent below its 52-week high and 21.25 percent above its 52-week low. For example, looking both at the price and the high and low measurements of 52 weeks will give you a clearer picture of the direction the price is heading. The firm’s Weighted Alpha is -75.98. A positive weighted alpha indicates the firm has done well over the course of the year, whereas one below 0 indicates that the firm has done poorly.