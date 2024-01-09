In the long run, LianBio ADR (LIAN) Stock makes the most sense financially and strategically

BofA Securities lowered the price target for the LianBio ADR (NASDAQ:LIAN) stock from “a Buy” to “an Underperform”. The rating was released on January 03, 2024, according to finviz.

The share price of LianBio ADR (NASDAQ:LIAN) raised 0.48% to close Monday’s market session at $4.19, higher as compared to yesterday’s close. The stock price fluctuated between $4.0346 and $4.25 throughout the trading session with the volume trading being 537774 shares, which represented a significant variation when compared to the three months average volume of 2.56 million shares. The firm’s stock price fluctuated -6.26% within the last five trades and 3.46% within the last 30 trades, which was a significant change from the beginning of this year. Despite the fact that the share price increased 74.58% in the last 6 months and 179.33% was added to its value over the previous 3 months. LIAN stock is trading at a margin of -2.44%, 0.88% and 64.33% apart from the 20-Day, 50-Day and 200-Day Simple Moving Average prices.