Inspire Veterinary Partners Inc. (NASDAQ:IVP) Stock lower -45.05% in This Year: What’s Happened?

The latest trade, Performances and Moving Averages give us the following Picture

The share price of Inspire Veterinary Partners Inc. (NASDAQ:IVP) dipped -16.23% to close Monday’s market session at $0.19, lower as compared to yesterday’s close. The stock price fluctuated between $0.1815 and $0.215 throughout the trading session with the volume trading being 1869344 shares, which represented a significant variation when compared to the three months average volume of 514.88K shares. The firm’s stock price fluctuated -45.05% within the last five trades and -60.54% within the last 30 trades, which was a significant change from the beginning of this year. IVP stock is trading at a margin of -48.59%, -65.38% and -80.67% apart from the 20-Day, 50-Day and 200-Day Simple Moving Average prices.

As of the close of trading, IVP deals in the Consumer Cyclical domain. The stock is trading -95.38 percent below its 52-week high and 5.16 percent above its 52-week low. For example, looking both at the price and the high and low measurements of 52 weeks will give you a clearer picture of the direction the price is heading. The firm’s Weighted Alpha is null. A positive weighted alpha indicates the firm has done well over the course of the year, whereas one below 0 indicates that the firm has done poorly.