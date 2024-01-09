Is it possible to sustain this rally? ABVC BioPharma Inc (ABVC) Stock

The latest trade, Performances and Moving Averages give us the following Picture

The share price of ABVC BioPharma Inc (NASDAQ:ABVC) raised 9.49% to close Monday’s market session at $1.50, higher as compared to yesterday’s close. The stock price fluctuated between $1.37 and $1.535 throughout the trading session with the volume trading being 1403761 shares, which represented a significant variation when compared to the three months average volume of 4.13 million shares. The firm’s stock price fluctuated 29.31% within the last five trades and 11.11% within the last 30 trades, which was a significant change from the beginning of this year. Despite the fact that the share price decreased -67.15% in the last 6 months and 85.19% was added to its value over the previous 3 months. ABVC stock is trading at a margin of 21.85%, 15.60% and -56.82% apart from the 20-Day, 50-Day and 200-Day Simple Moving Average prices.

As of the close of trading, ABVC deals in the Healthcare domain. The stock is trading -85.98 percent below its 52-week high and 122.58 percent above its 52-week low. For example, looking both at the price and the high and low measurements of 52 weeks will give you a clearer picture of the direction the price is heading. The firm’s Weighted Alpha is -82.1. A positive weighted alpha indicates the firm has done well over the course of the year, whereas one below 0 indicates that the firm has done poorly.