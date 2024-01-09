Is Longboard Pharmaceuticals Inc (LBPH) Stock Paving the Way for Earnings?

Cantor Fitzgerald raised the price target for the Longboard Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:LBPH) stock to “an Overweight”. The rating was released on October 24, 2023, according to finviz.

The share price of Longboard Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:LBPH) dipped -1.03% to close Monday’s market session at $24.94, lower as compared to yesterday’s close. The stock price fluctuated between $23.60 and $25.39 throughout the trading session with the volume trading being 724918 shares, which represented a significant variation when compared to the three months average volume of 972.50K shares. The firm’s stock price fluctuated 313.60% within the last five trades and 425.05% within the last 30 trades, which was a significant change from the beginning of this year. Despite the fact that the share price increased 242.11% in the last 6 months and 370.57% was added to its value over the previous 3 months. LBPH stock is trading at a margin of 171.57%, 281.94% and 277.97% apart from the 20-Day, 50-Day and 200-Day Simple Moving Average prices.