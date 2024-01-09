It’s not the right time to quit: Safe and Green Development Corp (SGD) Stock

The latest trade, Performances and Moving Averages give us the following Picture

The share price of Safe and Green Development Corp (NASDAQ:SGD) dipped -9.36% to close Monday’s market session at $1.84, lower as compared to yesterday’s close. The stock price fluctuated between $1.71 and $1.88 throughout the trading session with the volume trading being 1324210 shares, which represented a significant variation when compared to the three months average volume of 2.56 million shares. The firm’s stock price fluctuated 31.43% within the last five trades and 2.22% within the last 30 trades, which was a significant change from the beginning of this year. SGD stock is trading at a margin of 20.46%, 11.86% and 4.89% apart from the 20-Day, 50-Day and 200-Day Simple Moving Average prices.

As of the close of trading, SGD deals in the Real Estate domain. The stock is trading -82.41 percent below its 52-week high and 381.55 percent above its 52-week low. For example, looking both at the price and the high and low measurements of 52 weeks will give you a clearer picture of the direction the price is heading. The firm’s Weighted Alpha is null. A positive weighted alpha indicates the firm has done well over the course of the year, whereas one below 0 indicates that the firm has done poorly.