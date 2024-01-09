Kintara Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:KTRA) stock Posted Operating Margin of 0.00 percent in Last Year: Is Admissible?

The latest trade, Performances and Moving Averages give us the following Picture

The share price of Kintara Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:KTRA) dipped -7.47% to close Monday’s market session at $0.14, lower as compared to yesterday’s close. The stock price fluctuated between $0.1402 and $0.1514 throughout the trading session with the volume trading being 4320439 shares, which represented a significant variation when compared to the three months average volume of 4.16 million shares. The firm’s stock price fluctuated -14.50% within the last five trades and -48.03% within the last 30 trades, which was a significant change from the beginning of this year. Despite the fact that the share price decreased -96.89% in the last 6 months and -95.92% was subtracted to its value over the previous 3 months. KTRA stock is trading at a margin of -21.79%, -75.53% and -95.08% apart from the 20-Day, 50-Day and 200-Day Simple Moving Average prices.

As of the close of trading, KTRA deals in the Healthcare domain. The stock is trading -98.29 percent below its 52-week high and 5.84 percent above its 52-week low. For example, looking both at the price and the high and low measurements of 52 weeks will give you a clearer picture of the direction the price is heading. The firm’s Weighted Alpha is -83.41. A positive weighted alpha indicates the firm has done well over the course of the year, whereas one below 0 indicates that the firm has done poorly.