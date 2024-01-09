Nuwellis Inc (NASDAQ:NUWE) Stock is trading Lower -71.05% From 200-Day SMA

The latest trade, Performances and Moving Averages give us the following Picture

The share price of Nuwellis Inc (NASDAQ:NUWE) raised 6.38% to close Monday’s market session at $0.63, higher as compared to yesterday’s close. The stock price fluctuated between $0.57 and $0.65 throughout the trading session with the volume trading being 929838 shares, which represented a significant variation when compared to the three months average volume of 716.16K shares. The firm’s stock price fluctuated 7.87% within the last five trades and 6.19% within the last 30 trades, which was a significant change from the beginning of this year. Despite the fact that the share price decreased -74.42% in the last 6 months and -45.98% was subtracted to its value over the previous 3 months. NUWE stock is trading at a margin of 9.76%, -1.66% and -71.05% apart from the 20-Day, 50-Day and 200-Day Simple Moving Average prices.

As of the close of trading, NUWE deals in the Healthcare domain. The stock is trading -94.25 percent below its 52-week high and 52.24 percent above its 52-week low. For example, looking both at the price and the high and low measurements of 52 weeks will give you a clearer picture of the direction the price is heading. The firm’s Weighted Alpha is -87.2. A positive weighted alpha indicates the firm has done well over the course of the year, whereas one below 0 indicates that the firm has done poorly.