Offering unique exposure at competitive prices: Grindr Inc (GRND) Stock

The latest trade, Performances and Moving Averages give us the following Picture

The share price of Grindr Inc (NYSE:GRND) raised 5.78% to close Monday’s market session at $8.78, higher as compared to yesterday’s close. The stock price fluctuated between $8.33 and $8.80 throughout the trading session with the volume trading being 563586 shares, which represented a significant variation when compared to the three months average volume of 523.58K shares. The firm’s stock price fluctuated 0.00% within the last five trades and 14.17% within the last 30 trades, which was a significant change from the beginning of this year. Despite the fact that the share price increased 61.10% in the last 6 months and 47.81% was added to its value over the previous 3 months. GRND stock is trading at a margin of 5.13%, 22.21% and 41.74% apart from the 20-Day, 50-Day and 200-Day Simple Moving Average prices.

As of the close of trading, GRND deals in the Technology domain. The stock is trading -3.41 percent below its 52-week high and 95.55 percent above its 52-week low. For example, looking both at the price and the high and low measurements of 52 weeks will give you a clearer picture of the direction the price is heading. The firm’s Weighted Alpha is 71.8. A positive weighted alpha indicates the firm has done well over the course of the year, whereas one below 0 indicates that the firm has done poorly.