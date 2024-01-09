Spyre Therapeutics Inc. (SYRE) Stock creates opportunities due to its volume and complexity

BTIG Research raised the price target for the Spyre Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:SYRE) stock to “a Buy”. The rating was released on December 20, 2023, according to finviz.

The latest trade, Performances and Moving Averages give us the following Picture

The share price of Spyre Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:SYRE) raised 11.96% to close Monday’s market session at $24.90, higher as compared to yesterday’s close. The stock price fluctuated between $21.40 and $25.81 throughout the trading session with the volume trading being 664912 shares, which represented a significant variation when compared to the three months average volume of 90.23K shares. The firm’s stock price fluctuated 15.71% within the last five trades and 22.96% within the last 30 trades, which was a significant change from the beginning of this year. Despite the fact that the share price increased 101.21% in the last 6 months and 111.91% was added to its value over the previous 3 months. SYRE stock is trading at a margin of 33.61%, 66.63% and 132.37% apart from the 20-Day, 50-Day and 200-Day Simple Moving Average prices.