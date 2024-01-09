The future of D-MARKET Electronic Services & Trading ADR (HEPS) Stock is still in tatters?

Citigroup raised the price target for the D-MARKET Electronic Services & Trading ADR (NASDAQ:HEPS) stock from “a Neutral” to “a Buy”. The rating was released on June 14, 2023, according to finviz.

The latest trade, Performances and Moving Averages give us the following Picture

The share price of D-MARKET Electronic Services & Trading ADR (NASDAQ:HEPS) raised 1.79% to close Monday’s market session at $1.71, higher as compared to yesterday’s close. The stock price fluctuated between $1.70 and $1.85 throughout the trading session with the volume trading being 1515810 shares, which represented a significant variation when compared to the three months average volume of 497.22K shares. The firm’s stock price fluctuated -5.00% within the last five trades and 6.88% within the last 30 trades, which was a significant change from the beginning of this year. Despite the fact that the share price decreased -1.72% in the last 6 months and 29.55% was added to its value over the previous 3 months. HEPS stock is trading at a margin of 3.04%, 17.28% and 25.77% apart from the 20-Day, 50-Day and 200-Day Simple Moving Average prices.