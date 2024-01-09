The Invivyd Inc (IVVD) Stock expansion path ahead

Morgan Stanley raised the price target for the Invivyd Inc (NASDAQ:IVVD) stock from “an Underweight” to “an Equal-weight”. The rating was released on December 19, 2023, according to finviz.

The share price of Invivyd Inc (NASDAQ:IVVD) raised 6.63% to close Monday’s market session at $4.02, higher as compared to yesterday’s close. The stock price fluctuated between $3.67 and $4.18 throughout the trading session with the volume trading being 740517 shares, which represented a significant variation when compared to the three months average volume of 1.36 million shares. The firm’s stock price fluctuated 2.03% within the last five trades and 137.87% within the last 30 trades, which was a significant change from the beginning of this year. Despite the fact that the share price increased 211.63% in the last 6 months and 143.64% was added to its value over the previous 3 months. IVVD stock is trading at a margin of 33.70%, 89.15% and 148.29% apart from the 20-Day, 50-Day and 200-Day Simple Moving Average prices.