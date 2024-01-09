Verb Technology Company Inc (VERB) Stock: Values And Value Intersection

The latest trade, Performances and Moving Averages give us the following Picture

The share price of Verb Technology Company Inc (NASDAQ:VERB) dipped -0.85% to close Monday’s market session at $0.14, lower as compared to yesterday’s close. The stock price fluctuated between $0.1299 and $0.14 throughout the trading session with the volume trading being 1084133 shares, which represented a significant variation when compared to the three months average volume of 2.15 million shares. The firm’s stock price fluctuated -18.94% within the last five trades and -29.55% within the last 30 trades, which was a significant change from the beginning of this year. Despite the fact that the share price decreased -88.23% in the last 6 months and -80.35% was subtracted to its value over the previous 3 months. VERB stock is trading at a margin of -17.57%, -33.23% and -89.33% apart from the 20-Day, 50-Day and 200-Day Simple Moving Average prices.

As of the close of trading, VERB deals in the Technology domain. The stock is trading -99.40 percent below its 52-week high and 11.42 percent above its 52-week low. For example, looking both at the price and the high and low measurements of 52 weeks will give you a clearer picture of the direction the price is heading. The firm’s Weighted Alpha is -97.98. A positive weighted alpha indicates the firm has done well over the course of the year, whereas one below 0 indicates that the firm has done poorly.