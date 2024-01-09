Vizsla Silver Corp (AMEX:VZLA) Stock is trading at a margin of 16.26% From 20-Day SMA

Alliance Global Partners raised the price target for the Vizsla Silver Corp (AMEX:VZLA) stock to “a Buy”. The rating was released on May 17, 2023, according to finviz.

The latest trade, Performances and Moving Averages give us the following Picture

The share price of Vizsla Silver Corp (AMEX:VZLA) raised 6.98% to close Monday’s market session at $1.38, higher as compared to yesterday’s close. The stock price fluctuated between $1.29 and $1.40 throughout the trading session with the volume trading being 1307123 shares, which represented a significant variation when compared to the three months average volume of 207.78K shares. The firm’s stock price fluctuated 10.40% within the last five trades and 15.97% within the last 30 trades, which was a significant change from the beginning of this year. Despite the fact that the share price increased 17.95% in the last 6 months and 37.31% was added to its value over the previous 3 months. VZLA stock is trading at a margin of 16.26%, 23.10% and 16.30% apart from the 20-Day, 50-Day and 200-Day Simple Moving Average prices.