Volcon Inc (NASDAQ:VLCN) stock Reported Profit Margin of -1688.50 percent in Last Year: Is Defensible?

The latest trade, Performances and Moving Averages give us the following Picture

The share price of Volcon Inc (NASDAQ:VLCN) raised 0.20% to close Monday’s market session at $0.10, higher as compared to yesterday’s close. The stock price fluctuated between $0.0943 and $0.1025 throughout the trading session with the volume trading being 4094726 shares, which represented a significant variation when compared to the three months average volume of 6.50 million shares. The firm’s stock price fluctuated 1.11% within the last five trades and -20.54% within the last 30 trades, which was a significant change from the beginning of this year. Despite the fact that the share price decreased -96.96% in the last 6 months and -94.24% was subtracted to its value over the previous 3 months. VLCN stock is trading at a margin of 2.70%, -74.61% and -96.61% apart from the 20-Day, 50-Day and 200-Day Simple Moving Average prices.

As of the close of trading, VLCN deals in the Consumer Cyclical domain. The stock is trading -99.00 percent below its 52-week high and 51.36 percent above its 52-week low. For example, looking both at the price and the high and low measurements of 52 weeks will give you a clearer picture of the direction the price is heading. The firm’s Weighted Alpha is -94.56. A positive weighted alpha indicates the firm has done well over the course of the year, whereas one below 0 indicates that the firm has done poorly.