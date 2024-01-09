What’s best: jumping in or staying out? Atea Pharmaceuticals Inc (AVIR) Stock

JP Morgan raised the price target for the Atea Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:AVIR) stock from “a Neutral” to “an Underweight”. The rating was released on August 10, 2023, according to finviz.

The share price of Atea Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:AVIR) raised 0.32% to close Monday’s market session at $3.10, higher as compared to yesterday’s close. The stock price fluctuated between $3.025 and $3.145 throughout the trading session with the volume trading being 667032 shares, which represented a significant variation when compared to the three months average volume of 392.14K shares. The firm’s stock price fluctuated 1.64% within the last five trades and 4.03% within the last 30 trades, which was a significant change from the beginning of this year. Despite the fact that the share price decreased -15.99% in the last 6 months and 4.38% was added to its value over the previous 3 months. AVIR stock is trading at a margin of 1.03%, 1.83% and -8.19% apart from the 20-Day, 50-Day and 200-Day Simple Moving Average prices.