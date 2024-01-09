Where are Investors’ Sentiments? OKYO Pharma Limited (OKYO) Stock

The latest trade, Performances and Moving Averages give us the following Picture

The share price of OKYO Pharma Limited (NASDAQ:OKYO) raised 1.39% to close Monday’s market session at $1.89, higher as compared to yesterday’s close. The stock price fluctuated between $1.7201 and $1.95 throughout the trading session with the volume trading being 1130020 shares, which represented a significant variation when compared to the three months average volume of 51.94K shares. The firm’s stock price fluctuated 6.78% within the last five trades and 11.18% within the last 30 trades, which was a significant change from the beginning of this year. Despite the fact that the share price increased 75.00% in the last 6 months and -16.37% was subtracted to its value over the previous 3 months. OKYO stock is trading at a margin of 6.52%, 9.97% and 16.85% apart from the 20-Day, 50-Day and 200-Day Simple Moving Average prices.

As of the close of trading, OKYO deals in the Healthcare domain. The stock is trading -73.00 percent below its 52-week high and 105.41 percent above its 52-week low. For example, looking both at the price and the high and low measurements of 52 weeks will give you a clearer picture of the direction the price is heading. The firm’s Weighted Alpha is -18.6. A positive weighted alpha indicates the firm has done well over the course of the year, whereas one below 0 indicates that the firm has done poorly.