Why GeneDx Holdings Corp (NASDAQ:WGS) Stock Increased 40.36 percent in recent Trade?

The share price of GeneDx Holdings Corp (NASDAQ:WGS) raised 40.36% to close Monday’s market session at $3.86, higher as compared to yesterday’s close. The stock price fluctuated between $2.801 and $3.9212 throughout the trading session with the volume trading being 934592 shares, which represented a significant variation when compared to the three months average volume of 331.02K shares. The firm’s stock price fluctuated 40.36% within the last five trades and 141.25% within the last 30 trades, which was a significant change from the beginning of this year. Despite the fact that the share price decreased -36.93% in the last 6 months and 16.27% was added to its value over the previous 3 months. WGS stock is trading at a margin of 62.01%, 92.00% and -28.57% apart from the 20-Day, 50-Day and 200-Day Simple Moving Average prices.

As of the close of trading, WGS deals in the Healthcare domain. The stock is trading -78.45 percent below its 52-week high and 232.76 percent above its 52-week low. For example, looking both at the price and the high and low measurements of 52 weeks will give you a clearer picture of the direction the price is heading. The firm’s Weighted Alpha is -69.8. A positive weighted alpha indicates the firm has done well over the course of the year, whereas one below 0 indicates that the firm has done poorly.